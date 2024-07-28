6,756 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 383,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

