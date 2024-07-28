7,391 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,930,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,095.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 714,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after buying an additional 681,812 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6,698.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 485,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,966,000.

Shares of CGGR opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

