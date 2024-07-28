7,560 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,513,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1922 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

