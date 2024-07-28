856 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after buying an additional 830,572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,768,000 after buying an additional 395,901 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Regency Centers by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 435,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after buying an additional 256,679 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

NASDAQ REG opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $68.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

