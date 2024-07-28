960 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 272.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 132.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $229.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average of $224.46.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.