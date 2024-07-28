AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AAR were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AAR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AAR by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Insider Activity at AAR

In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.06. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.54. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAR

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.