AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie updated its FY24 guidance to $10.71-10.91 EPS.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $185.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.60. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $186.85.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
