Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.60 on August 29th

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

LON ASL opened at GBX 1,628 ($21.06) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,546.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,425.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 17.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,391.45 and a beta of 1.34. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,126 ($14.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,638.48 ($21.19).

Insider Transactions at Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.58) per share, for a total transaction of £14,897.76 ($19,267.67). 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

