Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,515 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 598.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Diodes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $80.27 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. Diodes’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIOD

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.