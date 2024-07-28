Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

