Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 27,778 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,778 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after buying an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $146.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.36 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,695,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.