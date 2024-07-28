Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,129 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after buying an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,473,000 after buying an additional 765,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,403,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,276,000 after buying an additional 225,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $158,941.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $158,941.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,165 shares of company stock worth $2,301,069. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.