Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,590 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sify Technologies worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
