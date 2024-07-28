ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 4th

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $488.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

