Adtran Networks (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) and Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Head to Head Review

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) and Adtran Networks (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Powerfleet has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtran Networks has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Powerfleet and Adtran Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerfleet 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtran Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Powerfleet and Adtran Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerfleet $133.59 million 3.83 -$5.68 million ($0.31) -15.39 Adtran Networks $750.41 million N/A $19.10 million $0.24 89.17

Adtran Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Powerfleet. Powerfleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adtran Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Powerfleet and Adtran Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerfleet -3.86% -6.61% -2.36% Adtran Networks N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Powerfleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Powerfleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adtran Networks beats Powerfleet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators. The company also provides network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services; network infrastructure assurance products; timing and synchronization products; and automated network management products, such as ensemble optical, sync, fiber, and packet director, and ensemble controllers. In addition, it offers professional services to build, care, and enable the networks. Adtran Networks SE sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ADVA Optical Networking SE and changed its name to Adtran Networks SE in June 2023. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. Adtran Networks SE operates as a subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

