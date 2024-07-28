AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Trading Down 4.5 %

AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 325.08% and a negative return on equity of 187.09%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

