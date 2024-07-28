Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Holdings Cut by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

ALRM opened at $69.41 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

