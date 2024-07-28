Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.39). Approximately 208,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 276,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.60 ($2.35).

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The company has a market cap of £546.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,312.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.10.

In related news, insider Andrew Page sold 14,450,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.24), for a total transaction of £24,999,999.91 ($32,333,160.77). Company insiders own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.

