Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on August 14th

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%.

Alliance Resource Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% per year over the last three years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

ARLP opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.32 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Dividend History for Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.