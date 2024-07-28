Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on August 14th

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%.
Alliance Resource Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% per year over the last three years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.5 %
ARLP opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Resource Partners
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.