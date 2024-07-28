AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

AllianceBernstein has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 84.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.69.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

