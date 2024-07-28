Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 54.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Allison Transmission Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $87.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $88.63.
Allison Transmission Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.
In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
