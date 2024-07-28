Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Thursday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Alpha Services and’s previous dividend of $0.00094.
Alpha Services and Price Performance
Shares of ALBKY opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.48.
About Alpha Services and
