Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Thursday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Alpha Services and’s previous dividend of $0.00094.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

Shares of ALBKY opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.48.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

