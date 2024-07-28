Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

