Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 42,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 22,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

