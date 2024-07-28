Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $91.00

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €91.00 ($98.91) and last traded at €94.00 ($102.17), with a volume of 4450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €93.40 ($101.52).

Amadeus FiRe Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company also provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

