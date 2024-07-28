Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Avalon Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.5% of Avalon Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

