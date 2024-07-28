Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $4,598,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

