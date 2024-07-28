Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

