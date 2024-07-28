Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 561,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $101,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,461,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $444,078,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 112,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 371,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 614,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,790,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.