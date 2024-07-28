Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90,961 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $285,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.