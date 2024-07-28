Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,853,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,184,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,024,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,598,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.