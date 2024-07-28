American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 7,589.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,212 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Roivant Sciences worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $3,115,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $2,851,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 116.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 325,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 175,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $4,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 25.24 and a quick ratio of 25.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 million. Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.