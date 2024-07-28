American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 904.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

