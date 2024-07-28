American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,533,000 after buying an additional 60,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,183,000 after buying an additional 241,848 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,396,000 after buying an additional 129,120 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 7.0 %

LW opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.68.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.