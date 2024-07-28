American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE J opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.61. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

