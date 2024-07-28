American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,268 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,602,000 after purchasing an additional 224,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.15.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $286.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.85 and a 200 day moving average of $252.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $292.37.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

