American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,255,235. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.