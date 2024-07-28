American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of YETI worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in YETI by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,583,000 after buying an additional 3,260,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $46,686,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,090,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after buying an additional 187,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,913,000 after buying an additional 181,636 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

