American International Group Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2,150.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 49,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.45 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

