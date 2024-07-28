American International Group Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in APi Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in APi Group by 81.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

APi Group Price Performance

APG stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

