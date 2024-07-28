American International Group Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Concentrix worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Concentrix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,518,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Concentrix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 69,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 246.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,095,000 after buying an additional 720,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $67.43 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $25,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,327.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $71,800. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

