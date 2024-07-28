American International Group Inc. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $128.16 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

