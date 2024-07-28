American International Group Inc. Has $4.64 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Jabil by 42.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $1,406,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $39,040,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 215.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 95,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $110.38 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

