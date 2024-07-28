American International Group Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,024,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $8,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $415.33 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.29.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.