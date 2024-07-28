American International Group Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,176 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,266,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,970,000 after purchasing an additional 181,644 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NSA opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $46.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

