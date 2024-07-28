American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Crane NXT worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

