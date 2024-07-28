American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

