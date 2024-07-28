American International Group Inc. Sells 11,405 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 651,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 23.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 42.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,346,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $67.81.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on K

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $4,739,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,489,562.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,897,082 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.