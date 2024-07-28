American International Group Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Graham worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,990,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $6,230,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 1,343.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $2,136,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $818.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $732.23 and its 200 day moving average is $728.02. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $563.39 and a fifty-two week high of $822.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Graham’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graham news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.