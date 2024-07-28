American International Group Inc. Sells 1,751 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

